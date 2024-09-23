Atishi’s insurmountable task at hand to redeem AAP’s image

Delhi has a new Chief Minister and one is not very excited about it. The day Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal announced that Atishi Marlena would succeed him, with public relations firms working overtime, newspapers were flooded with reports about her Oxford education, her role in improving education in Delhi and putting her in the same category of leaders as the venereable Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.

Being from the same gender doesn’t make one equal to others who went on to build a stature for themselves in public life. Why Atishi Marlena cannot be compared to Dikshit or Swaraj, we would come to it later but first examine her performance in the education sector.Her entry in the Kejriwal cabinet was late and she came to occupy the vacancy created following the resignations of Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain, both of whem went to the jail.

Atishi’s entry into AAP was courtesy psephologist and activist Yogendra Yadav.The current Delhi Chief Minister’s parents and Yadav did only have a common background but also ideological moorings. People from such ideological anchorage have loosely been identified by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ideologues as urban naxals.

Surprisingly, Atishi decided to continue in the AAP even as it was shorn off all ethical socio-political commitments. Her defence of Kejriwal building a Ayodhya Ram Mandir replica and carrying out a puja much before the temple itself in Ayodhya was inaugurated, assured Kejriwal of Atishi having a pragmatic approach of politics bereft of any moral hangovers. This impression was further strengthened with the young leader named by her parents after Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin decided to defend her leader Kejriwal’s demand for having the image of Hindu god and goddess Ganesh and Laxmi on the currency notes.

Atishi Marlena has so far proved to be a true follower of her leader, Arvind Kejriwal, in going back on all that was promised to to the people and the public. Her biggest undoing has been in destabilising seats of higher education, specially those teaching humanity subjects, despite she and her parents both being from not just academic but humanity background.

She first as the Adviser to then Education Minister Manish Sisodia and later as Minister herself has stangled the 12-colleges of Delhi Universityfinancially which were funded by Delhi government. These colleges were initiatives of Delhi government starting in the 1990s, when the city administration offered to expand higher education in Delhi funding new colleges set-up under Delhi University.