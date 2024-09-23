Civil services aspirant's decomposed body found in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The decomposed body of a civil services aspirant was found hanging from a tree in a forest area in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area on September 20, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Kumar Meena of Dausa in Rajasthan, who was missing for several days.

According to a senior police officer, Meena's father CL Meena told them that his son arrived in Delhi in July to prepare for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) mains exam after qualifying the preliminaries. He used to call home every evening. His family last spoke to him on September 10, Meena's father said.

When he didn't call for the next two days, Meena reached Delhi and began a search for his son.

Subsequently, he filed a complaint at Mukherjee Nagar police station.

Police suspect that Meena committed suicide. His bag was found near to his body. But no suicide note has been found. Further investigation is underway.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.