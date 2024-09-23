Extraordinary woman in unusual rush

It was the year 2015. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was all geared up to contest the Delhi assembly elections, after Arvind Kejriwal resigned as the chief minister on February 14, 2014.

The 49-day AAP government, which was formed on December 28, 2013, after outside support from Congress, gave Delhiites hope of good governance in the national capital. The alleged scams like the Commonwealth Games, Nirbhaya rape case, crumbling civic amenities, poor air quality etc. had dented the reputation of the then-ruling Congress.

Remember, in its maiden Delhi Assembly Elections 2013, the AAP ended the 15-year rule of the late Sheila Dixit by winning 28 seats in the 70-member house. Congress was reduced to a mere single-digit (eight seats) while BJP bagged 31 seats. Riding on the same high hopes of people from AAP, the broom-logo party released its manifesto with a 70-point action plan for the Delhi assembly elections 2015. The aim was to make Delhi prosperous, modern and progressive. One of the major talks of the town in the manifesto was the revamping of educational institutions in Delhi.

As per the manifesto, the AAP promised to build 500 new government schools and 20 new colleges. It was also promised that the existing government schools would be revamped to provide quality education.

When the results of the 2015 elections came, the AAP won a lion’s share of seats, i.e., 67 out of 70. The saffron party was further reduced to three and Congress failed to open its account.

Now, the major task was to implement the promises as mentioned in the manifesto. With a special focus on upgrading educational institutions across Delhi, the then Deputy CM Sisodia was given the portfolio of education minister. Here comes the role of the current ‘newly’ elected CM of Delhi, Atishi. The Oxford-educated leader, who was the spokesperson of the party at that time, was appointed advisor to the education minister, with a monthly pay of Rs 1.

While things went well for two-and-a-half years, however, in 2018, the general administrative department of the AAP government struck off the appointment of party members working as advisors on the advice of Union home ministry, stating that the posts held by the advisors are not in the list of posts approved for ministers and chief minister.

Atishi was made to resign, and after a year she unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. However, Atishi was fielded from Kalkaji Vidhan Sabha constituency for Delhi assembly elections 2020, and she won by a margin of nearly 11,000 votes. But, she didn’t find any cabinet berth at that time.