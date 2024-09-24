Delhi High Court sets aside ban order on Haj travel agencies

NEW DELHI: The High Court has set aside orders by the Ministry of Minority Affairs that blacklisted several travel agencies from applying as Haj Group Organisers (HGOs) for periods ranging from five to 15 years. The court ruled that the ministry’s show-cause notices, issued before the blacklisting, were insufficient as they did not provide specific details about the proposed punitive actions.

However, the HC also directed the Centre to issue fresh show-cause notices within a week, clearly specifying the alleged violations and the corresponding penalties. The HGOs will be allowed to respond to these notices within a week, and a decision is to be rendered by the Centre within 10 days of receiving the responses.