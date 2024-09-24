Empty chair an insult to office of Chief Minister, says Congress

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva criticised Atishi’s act, stating it was disrespectful to the constitutional position of the chief minister. “What she did was not ideal. Through her gesture, she has not only insulted the post of chief minister but also hurt the feelings of the people of Delhi,” he said, adding that Kejriwal should clarify if he will govern “through remote control.”

Echoing the sentiment, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav also condemned the gesture, calling Atishi a “dummy chief minister.” He further objected to the comparison of Kejriwal, who has faced corruption charges, to Lord Ram. “Atishi has crossed all limits,” Yadav remarked, stating that the people should not expect much from her government.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also accused AAP of disrespecting the Constitution and branding Atishi a “puppet chief minister.” He argued that the vacant chair was symbolic of her lack of authority, saying, “This act shows that she is a puppet CM.” He added that the people of Delhi will take cognisance of it.

After taking charge, Atishi said, “Arvind Kejriwal has set an example of dignity in politics by stepping down. The BJP left no stone unturned to tarnish his image. I hope people will bring back Kejriwal in the February polls; his chair will remain in the CM office till then.”