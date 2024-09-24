For a French Connection Now

It is perhaps hard being a ‘prophet’ in your own time and country—unless you are French. James Baldwin found support for his literature and his sexuality in ’60s Paris that he did not find in the US; Marjane Satrapi’s graphic novel Persepolis (2000), a coming-of-age story of an Iranian girl, would not have seen the light of day in Iran; it was first published in French.

Joseph Andras’ Tomorrow They Won’t Dare To Murder Us (2016), is a highly critical record of French icons and France’s record of colonialism in Algeria, but was still awarded the country’s highest literary honour, the Prix Goncourt.

France has indeed been both the crucible and the launchpad of some of the world’s most radical politics and avant-garde literature but the French have a crib—when it comes to buying French literature, readers keep going back to the classics. To bring awareness of contemporary French books not yet considered modern classics outside of France and award circuits, Alliance Française de Delhi has started the ‘Pardon My French!’ programme. It features 15 iconic French books from the 21st century with a display of the covers of their foreign translations, and an experimental space celebrating the act of reading.

‘Pardon My French!’ held recently at the Galerie Romain Rolland, Alliance Française, was moderated by Gregor Trumel, the new director of the French Institute in India, Julia Trouilloud, the Attaché for Books at the institute, and Patricia Loison, director, Alliance Française Delhi. “Our literary cooperation spans across sectors, to include support to publishers, training provided to literary translators, and mobility opportunities for professionals interested in discovering the French book market,” said Trumel.