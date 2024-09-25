Anuj Prasad’s ‘Mystic Miniatures’ explores spirituality through intricate detailing

Over the past seven years, Anuj Prasad created his artwork with only pens and watercolour paints over stolen time after dinners. It was during this process that he discovered the power of lines and precision in an artwork, a silent nod to his training in design and engineering. His latest exhibition, ‘Mystic Miniatures,’ held at the India Habitat Centre, Prasad talks of his spiritual world, his self-discovery leading him onto minute detailing.

Now, against the pristine walls of the gallery, the mini paintings hang in groups, each a depiction of the different phases of his thoughts. A cluster of miniatures from afar does not give away much until Prasad pulls out a magnifying glass from the stand and zooms in on the details. “Each artwork made of water, colour, ink, and oil, evokes a conversation related to life. The base is water colour, but I have also used fine pens. The detailing has been done by using 30 and 50 micron pens,” he says.

Inward journey

Prasad believes the paintings are ‘mystic’ because they express his extremely intuitive thought process. Most paintings in the exhibit were done “without a pre-thought”, he says. “Intuition would mean that one starts painting with a stroke of brush and then they keep evolving over time. And as they evolve, they keep getting meaning added to it. Mysticism comes very naturally to me. Introspection and inward journeys intrigue me and so these paintings are based on mystic thoughts relating to that. The expression is intuitive. It’s something out of nothing,” he adds.