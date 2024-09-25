Delhi HC seeks CBI reply on plea for new officer in UPSC aspirant’s death probe

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a reply to a petition by Dalvin Suresh, father of Nevin Dalvin, a UPSC aspirant who drowned in the basement of RAU’s IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27.

The petition, filed through advocate Abhijit Anand, requests the replacement of the current investigating officer in the case.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, presiding over the hearing, issued notice to the CBI and scheduled the next hearing for November 27. Despite the petitioner’s request, the court refused to stay the investigation, stating that such a prayer is beyond legal framework. “The court can’t stay investigation as it would go beyond the law,” said the judge.

The petition challenges a September 20 ruling by the Rouse Avenue Court, which dismissed a similar plea for a change in the investigation team. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Nishant Garg had earlier ruled that the court doesn’t have authority to monitor investigation or replace the officer under Section 156(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).