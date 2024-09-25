'Give me money, or I will blow up the place': Minor threatens to set off explosion in West Delhi bank

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old boy, with a remote control and an electronic device in his hand, attempted to loot a bank in West Delhi on Wednesday evening by threatening to blast the premises, a senior Delhi Police official said. The accused boy was apprehended by the police.

Sharing further details, DCP (West) Vichitra Veer said a PCR call was received at Vikaspuri police station around 8 PM regarding a person entering Axis Bank with a plastic box and a slip on which a demand for money was written. "After entering the bank, he shouted that he should be given the money, else he will explode it," the DCP said.

After receiving the PCR call, the local police immediately responded and reached the spot. The police entered the bank premises and overpowered the accused boy. "The accused boy had a broken remote control which appeared to be of a television," the officer said.

Later, the accused boy's father was called to ascertain the reasons behind his son making an attempt to rob a bank. "He is being questioned about the reasons for making such a scene," the DCP said at the time of filing of this report, adding that further facts are being verified.