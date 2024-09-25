INTERVIEW| Education department running on auto-pilot mode says Ajayveer Singh

In an interview with Ajayveer Singh, general secretary of the Government School Teachers Association (GSTA), Ifrah Mufti discusses the expectations of the teachers from the new CM Atishi. Excerpts

Major challenge before Atishi who was also the education minister earlier?

Currently, the education sector is in autoplay mode. There has been no regular director heading the entire department, and in his absence, the education department seems to have been paralysed. The major challenge before the new CM is to fix this. I advise her not to go ahead with artificial decorations of the schools and bring actual development. She shouldn’t act like a remote control.

Changes you wish to see? There has been news about how students brought knives into the school to make reels. This kind of environment is very disturbing. This is happening because students have stopped respecting teachers. Teachers should regain their respect, and the government alone can bring this.

How has been infrastructure of the schools off late?

Even though new schools are being inaugurated, the buildings are in a sorry state of affairs. The government officials did not even check the buildings after the inauguration. There are reports of leaking roofs and paint withering away. The infrastructure needs to be re-looked at.

What reforms should the government bring for the students?

The government should involve parents. Until and unless the parents are involved, a child’s learning remains incomplete.