INTERVIEW |Her focus will be on politics, not governance says LD Ramchandani

In an interview with LD Ramchandani, secretary general, Delhi Nurses Federation, Ashish Srivastava discusses the issues concerning the frontline workers and their expectations from the new Atishi-led regime. Excerpts.

What is your take on Atishi being made the Chief Minister?

From the day of the announcement, the AAP has declared that its senior leader, Atishi, would be the CM till the assembly elections. Atishi has also clarified that her goal was to make way for Arvind Kejriwal’s comeback. It is very evident that her focus would remain on politics rather than governance.

Do you think Atishi can solve health issues?

The healthcare system, which the AAP ignored for the last 10 years when it first came to power in Delhi, is in dire need of attention. Strengthening the healthcare infrastructure and resolving internal issues is a long-drawn process that requires planning and implementation. How can all this be achieved in four months?

What are your expectations?

The government is focused on optics. It deployed bouncers in hospitals for safety and security. However, the fundamental issues of less manpower and infrastructure have been waiting to be addressed for years. So any expectation that this government could solve the legacy issues in four months is equivalent to daydreaming.

Immediate issues to be addressed?

Creating new posts of nursing officers and all due promotions in the health department.