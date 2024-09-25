Meet DUSU presidential candidates from ‘lesser-known’ outfits

NEW DELHI: Five of the eight presidential candidates belong to lesser-known organisations and have no political or financial backing. However, they follow the guidelines in the true sense and wish to contest only ‘student-based politics’.

With a clear and larger vision for the University in their minds, these five candidates include Aniket Madke from Law Centre II, Badee U Zaman from Arabic Department, Pinki from the Buddhist Studies, Shivam Maurya from Hindu College and Sheetal from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College.

Aniket Madke is a first year student of Law Centre. He hails from Madhya Pradesh, represents the Dalit community and contesting as a candidate of All India Students Federation (AISF). The AISF’s manifesto outlines a robust agenda for marginalised communities, including establishing a North-East Students’ Protection and Welfare Committee and measures to support LGBTQIA+ students. “Discrimination, hate crimes, and financial barriers against North-East students will not be tolerated. We will provide comprehensive legal, social, and financial assistance,” the manifesto states.

Badee U Zaman, a 24-year-old final-year student of MA Arabic, is originally from Kerala. He completed his graduation from Kerela and came to DU to pursue post-graduation last year. Badee U Zaman is contesting from the Fraternity Movement, a seven-year-old organisation on the campus.