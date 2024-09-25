More than 300 dengue cases recorded in a week in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi has reported over 300 new dengue cases in the past week, bringing the total number of cases this year to 1,229, according to official data. Malaria cases in the city have also surged compared to last year, with 363 cases recorded this month, up from 294 during the same period in 2023.

Last year, the city saw a total of 426 malaria cases, with West Delhi being the worst affected. Chikungunya cases have also risen, with 43 reported so far this year, nearly double the 23 cases reported last year.

According to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) data, between January and September 21, Delhi saw 1,229 dengue cases, including the death of a 54-year-old man at Lok Nayak Hospital. This month alone, Delhi has recorded 651 dengue cases, a notable increase from the 256 cases reported in August.

However, despite the recent rise, the numbers are still lower than last year when the city had already recorded 3,013 dengue cases by this time. In contrast, in 2022, there were only 525 cases in the same period. Last year, Delhi saw a total of 9,266 dengue cases and 19 deaths, with 2,141 cases occurring in September alone.

This year, the highest number of dengue cases, 180, has been reported in the Najafgarh zone, with 45 cases recorded in the past week. The South zone has reported an equal number of cases.

Non-MCD areas, including the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Cantonment, and Railways, have contributed 312 cases to the total count. However, the data excludes patients who are not residents of Delhi, those with incomplete or incorrect addresses, and those who could not be located at their recorded address.

Civic officials credit the lower number of dengue cases this year to their intensified efforts, including door-to-door inspections, regular insecticide spraying, and public awareness initiatives. The MCD has issued over 1.14 lakh legal notices and 39,338 challans.