BJP stalled city's development by imprisoning me: Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly

NEW DELHI: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused the BJP of stalling development in Delhi by imprisoning him and asked people to choose in the upcoming assembly polls between those working for them or those halting their welfare schemes.

In his first speech in the Delhi Assembly after stepping down as chief minister, Kejriwal said five leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party were put in jail, but the party is standing strong, and asserted, "I challenge that if two BJP leaders are put in jail, their party will break."

On his resignation from the CM's post, Kejriwal said that he entered politics to serve the country.

"People of Delhi will answer in the elections whether they support the one who halts work or the one who works for them," the AAP leader said, accusing the BJP of sabotaging the city's development by imprisoning him in a "fake" excise case.

Kejriwal asserted he will ensure that all development and welfare works stalled due to his arrest are back on track at the earliest.

Addressing the House, the former chief minister said by the grace of God and with the blessings of the crores of people of Delhi and the country, he has come among them after his release from jail.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court granted bail to Kejriwal in the CBI's corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam, saying the prolonged incarceration amounts to "unjust deprivation of liberty".

Addressing legislators in the House, the AAP chief said he knew that the opposition members must be unhappy to see him and Manish Sisodia here.

He claimed that recently he met a senior BJP leader and asked him what the BJP gained out of arresting him.

"I was pained and outraged with his reply when he said that in your (Arvind Kejriwal) absence, we (BJP) derailed Delhi and brought it to a standstill.

"Has politics stooped to such a low level? Their motive was to gain votes by defaming the Aam Aadmi Party government," he said.

The AAP supremo stepped down as chief minister last week, saying he would return to the post after getting a "certificate of honesty" from the people of Delhi in the assembly polls likely to be held in February.