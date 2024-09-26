Phone-tapping case: Delhi police question Gehlot’s ex-OSD quizzed

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Wednesday questioned Lokesh Sharma, the then Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, in connection with a three-year-old phone-tapping case lodged based on a complaint by Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Sharma was called for questioning at the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch office in Rohini at around 11 am. This is his fifth appearance before the Crime Branch sleuths, who had last questioned him on October 10, 2023.

Sharma’s interrogation this time could be a cause of concern for Gehlot. In a marked shift from his previous stand, Gehlot’s former OSD has publicly alleged that an audio clip of the purported telephonic conversation between Shekhawat and some Congress leaders on “toppling” the then Congress government in Rajasthan in 2020 was given to him by the former chief minister himself.