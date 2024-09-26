The becoming of poetry

With the lights dimmed, the ghosts walked in. Poet-publisher Naveen Kishore’s performance of poetic fragments at the ongoing IHC theatre festival evoked moods, apparitions, and memories that we suppress and the daylight splinters. Taken from his latest collection, Mother Muse Quintet (Speaking Tiger), the poems are not just about a mother-son relationship, but about language, memories, their erasure and memoralisation—how the mind arranges them after the event so that man can survive. In this case, it has also yielded the most beautiful and fragile poetry that Kishore blew into the air like smoke.

Almost a double act, sound-work artist Jivraj Singh, who composed the soundscape, says he had just tried “to create appropriate moods for Naveen to read his texts. There are also parts of the performance during which I simply think of Naveen as a co-musician and play music with him, without too many other considerations.

To enable this approach, a lot of conversation, experimentation and composition have taken place in the background, over an extended period of time… Sound doesn’t have to mean anything, and this is a great gift of the medium. Hopefully, the sound design is transparent enough for listeners to form their own associations. It is also wonderful when portions of the sound design go entirely unnoticed.”

Kishore is also the publisher of Seagull Books, a publishing house based in Kolkata with a truly robust avant-garde list.

Excerpts from a conversation:

In the first poem, could you explain what you meant by the crumbs your mother would scatter in her conversations. And by war did you mean Partition?

The use of crumbs is poetic as in the fairy tale of Hansel and Gretel. When I talk of crumbs and scattering, I am talking of her slow loss of memory. Her efforts at leaving clues like crumbs from the fairy tale so that she could find her way home during the war—not Partition but a war to keep sane and her mind alive—to capture her mind by the dementia setting in. She fails. The loss of memory happens.