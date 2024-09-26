Three DUSU president aspirants unaware of chancellor's name

NEW DELHI: If you are running for a keenly-watched election such as the DUSU presidential poll, “ignorance simply cannot be bliss”. Turns out that the three presidential candidates of the main student outfits—ABVP, NSUI, SFI, and AISA—had no idea who the ‘Chancellor’ of the Delhi University is or, for that matter, their university’s motto.

With the DUSU poll a day away on September 27, this correspodent approached the candidates with a set of 10 questions, which included the name of DU chancellor, scholarships offered, the motto of DU, the full form of NOTA, and the expenditure limit as per the Lyngdoh committee norms.

Among the hopefuls, SFI-AISA joint panel candidate—Savvy Gupta, a final-year student of Law Faculty scored two on 10. The question on the expenditure limit was the only one that all the presidential aspirants answered correctly.

ABVP’s Rishabh Choudhary failed to answer full forms of CUET and FYUP. The lowest scorer was NSUI candidate Ronak Khatri from Law College, who scored 1.5 out of 10. P4