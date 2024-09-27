Delhi Police arrest mastermind of GTB hospital shootout case

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested the mastermind of the shootout at the Guru Teg Bahadur hospital where a 32-year--old man was shot dead by four shooters, already held, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Faheem alias Badshah, was nabbed from a location near a highway at Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, DCP (Crime) SK Sain said.

On July 14, a patient was gunned down by a youth at the hospital ward of the GTB hospital in Shahdara. The attacker aiming to eliminate some other person, mistakenly killed the man, identified as Riyazuddin.

On interrogation, the accused, Faheem, stated that after coming out from jail in June 2024, he again came in contact with his gang members and on the instructions of a gangster, he planned the murder of one Waseem, member of rival gangster, with associates Anas, Faiz, Aman, Ferhan, Moin, Fozan, Saif and Shavej and procured two illegal weapons and 19 rounds.

According to the plan, all the four accused rushed to GTB Hospital with arms and ammunition, but opened fire on another patient Riyazuddin, admitted in same ward of GTB Hospital, in which target Waseem was under treatment.

Riyazuddin died in the hospital.