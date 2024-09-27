MCD key panel polls postponed amid late-night drama

NEW DELHI: The election to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Standing Committee was marred by day-long chaos and confusion.

The election was scheduled for 2 pm on Thursday to fill the final vacancy in the 18-member Standing Committee, the top decision-making body of the MCD. The position fell vacant after the resignation of BJP’s Kamaljeet Sehrawat.

However, proceedings in the House were interrupted after councilors protested against being frisked to ensure no one was carrying cellphones. Mayor Shelly Oberoi objected to the frisking, calling it “undemocratic and insulting” to the councilors.

She ordered officials to ensure all councillors were let in without checking. Oberoi later postponed the election and adjourned the meeting until October 5, citing non-compliance with her order. However, in a last-minute move, L-G VK Saxena overturned the postponement and directed Commissioner Ashwani Kumar to conduct the elections late at night and submit a report by 10pm.

“The Commissioner is hereby directed to submit a report of conduct of elections of the sixth member of standing committee by 10 pm today positively,” the L-G order that came around 8pm read. He further instructed that if the mayor refused to preside, the deputy mayor should step in, or, in the event of their refusal, the senior-most member of the House would preside over the electin.

AAP’s Manish Sisodia accused the BJP of undermining democracy by pushing for the late-night election. He appealed to the L-G to retract the order, warning that AAP might pursue legal action.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva stepped in. “Why are you afraid of voting? They (AAP members) are afraid of elections even when they have more members. This is because they don’t trust their party members,” he said.