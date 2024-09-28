Here’s looking at you, kids

As the studio bell rings, groups of children begin entering the black box space, each finding their preferred spot to sit with their friends. It’s a Sunday afternoon, the school is closed, and this is their time for play and fun. The lights dim, a spotlight shines on the performance floor, and there is silence.

Everyone is holding their breath, eager to witness the show, already dreaming and imagining what they will see. This is the Shadipur Natak Utsav—a children’s theatre festival curated by the Shadipur community in collaboration with Studio Safdar, bringing performances from all over the country.

Started in 2019, the festival was conceived with the idea that the choice of theatre plays should be in the hands of the audience. “In the 2022 edition of the festival, we realised that children make up most of our audience; they are the most enthusiastic to see natak. So, we decided to shift the focus from 2023 onwards and centre the festival around theatre for children,” says Priyanka, programmes manager, at Studio Safdar.

Not just funny

Last Sunday, Laugh Again, a theatre duo comprising Sagar Bhoir and Sheeram Chaudhari from Wada in Palghar, Maharashtra, performed their set Jobless Job. One might wonder what children have to do with jobs or joblessness, but the clown duet offered a hilarious narrative filled with absurd digressions that had both children and adults splitting with laughter.

The story revolves around two clown friends who are collecting and cleaning rubbish, and while doing the work, receive job letters—though they keep forgetting about them. Their performance spirals around the objects they discover in the rubbish bin, sparking acts of magic and comedy, with their physicality at the centre.