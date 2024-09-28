Start road repair works on war footing, Kejriwal tells Atishi

NEW DELHI: Amid concern over the pathetic condition of the roads in the city, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged Chief Minister Atishi to start repair work of city roads on a war footing. After reading out a letter in the Assembly, he handed it over to Atishi.

During the course of road inspection in various areas along with Atishi in the last two days, Kejriwal found the roads in bad shape. Following this, he wrote a letter to the CM, urging her to take up the repair work on priority. Kejriwal raised the issue of dilapidated roads during the two-day special session of the Assembly.

“I have been going out with Atishi to inspect the roads for the last two days. I remember the condition of the roads was not so bad before I went to jail. But I was told that these people did not even allow regular maintenance. Therefore, the condition of Delhi’s roads has become worse now,” he said.

The AAP supremo told MLAs. “First Manish Sisodia was arrested and then I was arrested. Before that, a lot of time was wasted during the Corona period. Now we will have to work hard. We have come into politics only to serve the public. MLAs will be put on duty in the next few days. Everyone will have to go out in their areas at night or early in the morning and inspect the roads. Let’s do an assessment of broken roads.”