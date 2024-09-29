Delhi police constable killed in hit-and-run incident; body dragged for 10 meters

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old Delhi Police constable, disguised as a civilian to prevent burglaries in the Nangloi area of West Delhi, was tragically killed after being struck by a reckless driver in the early hours of Sunday.

The car then dragged him along with his two-wheeler for more than 10 metres.

The deceased officer, identified as Sandeep, joined the force in 2018 and was posted at the Nangloi police station. He is survived by his mother, wife, and a five-year-old son.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram stated, “Constable Sandeep was going towards the railway road from Nangloi Police Station during duty hours, dressed in civilian clothes due to the increased incidents of burglary in the area.”

According to the DCP, Sandeep observed a WagonR being driven recklessly and attempted to alert the driver. “He saw that a WagonR was being driven recklessly and subsequently pointed out to the driver not to drive harshly,” the DCP explained.

However, the vehicle sped up and collided with the policeman from behind, dragging him for approximately 10 metres before crashing into another parked vehicle.

CCTV footage revealed that Constable Sandeep had taken a left turn and indicated for the WagonR to slow down when the offending vehicle suddenly accelerated and struck his bike.

The constable sustained severe injuries, including head trauma. He was immediately taken to Sonia Hospital and later transferred to Balaji Hospital in Paschim Vihar, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The police have registered a case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the occupants of the offending vehicle, who are currently absconding. Raids are ongoing to apprehend them as soon as possible. “Delhi Police is saddened by the departure of a family member in such tragic circumstances,” the officer concluded.