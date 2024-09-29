How Delhi police could zero in on robber with only single clue — broken little finger

NEW DELHI: A broken little finger of the left hand was the only clue which led the Delhi Police to catch a 42-year-old criminal allegedly involved in a robbery-cum-firing incident in central Delhi.

It was September 16 when Bhushan Mandal, carrying cash around Rs 11 lakh collected from different customers of his employer, was going to his office on his motorcycle. At around 4.30 pm when he reached Beer Banda Bairagi Marg in the Gulabi Bagh area, he was intercepted by two persons riding on scooty, who were wearing black helmets.

“They tried to snatch his bag containing cash amount Rs 11 lakh, but when Bhushan resisted, the pillion rider whipped out a pistol and fired upon him, which injured his left-hand wrist,” DCP (Crime) Rakesh Paweriya said.

The accused robbed his bag and fled away, after which the victim approached the police.

When details were checked, the two-wheeler was found reported to be stolen. A number of criminals involved in similar robberies were questioned, but the cops were meeting dead ends with their every move.

However, as the scanning of CCTV footage was repeated -- the cops finally got one clue -- a broken finger of one of the accused riding the scooty. “We focused on this aspect and deployed secret informers to identify the criminals with broken little fingers,” the DCP said.

Finally, on September 24, the police team received a tip about a person with a finger deformity suspected of being involved in this case in the Rohini area. A team was immediately dispatched, who laid a trap and nabbed him.

The accused, Dhir Singh alias Dheeraj alias Kale, confessed to his involvement in the crime. Of his share of Rs 2.4 lakh, the accused had spent some money on repairing his car, paying his debt, dental treatment, house holding expenditures, and apparel, and lost some in gambling and drinking.