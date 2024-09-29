Max temperature recorded at 34.2°C in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The maximum temperature in the national capital on Friday settled at 34.2 degrees Celsius, with Air Quality Index (AQI) in the ‘satisfactory’ category.

The city noted a low of 27.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, while the humidity was 62 per cent at 5.30 pm, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature was 0.1 degree below the normal, it said.

The AQI was recorded in the ‘satisfactory’ category with a reading of 80, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The weather department has predicted a partly cloudy sky on Saturday with light showers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.