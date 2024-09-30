Complete jungle raj prevailing in city: Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Sunday that the city’s law and order situation had collapsed.

The former chief minister’s allegations come against the backdrop of three firing incidents allegedly by extortionists reported in the last two days. “Law and order in Delhi has collapsed. There is a complete Jungle Raj. People are scared in the national capital of the country. Delhi’s law and order comes under Amit Shah. He must take effective steps immediately,” Kejriwal posted in Hindi on X.