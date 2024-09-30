Delhi police nab man who mowed down constable to death

NEW DELHI: The police have arrested the man who allegedly mowed down an on-duty constable in a road rage incident early Sunday in the Nangloi area of west Delhi.

The accused was identified as Rajnish alias Sittu, while the second accused whose identity is yet to be shared by the cops is at large.

The 30-year-old Delhi Police constable named Sandeep, disguised as a civilian to prevent burglaries in the Nangloi area of West Delhi, was tragically killed after being struck by a reckless driver.

The car then dragged him along with his two-wheeler for more than 10 metres ultimately leading to his death. DCP (outer) Jimmy Chiram said soon after the incident, a case was registered and the CCTV footage of the vicinity of the scene of crime was analysed. The accused people had left their vehicle and fled on foot.

"The offending vehicle was seized and multiple teams were formed to nab the occupants of the vehicle. The police teams conducted several raids in Delhi, UP and Haryana after which the accused Rajnish was nabbed," the DCP said.

The officer further said that efforts are being made for the arrest of the second accused as well. Meanwhile, the wife of one of the accused involved in the road rage incident has approached the Delhi High Court over her illegal detention by the Delhi Police.

During a court mention, the counsel representing the detained woman informed a bench led by Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela that the Delhi Police had taken the wife of the accused into custody. The counsel argued that her detention was illegal and urged the court to release her immediately through the habeas corpus plea. The Court will now hear a habeas corpus petition on October 1 regarding the alleged unlawful detention.