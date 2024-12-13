Six Delhi schools receive bomb threats, second incident this week

Six Delhi schools on Friday morning received bomb threats via email, leading to a multi-agency search of the premises, ANI reported.
The schools targeted include Bhatnagar International School in Paschim Vihar, Cambridge School in Shri Niwas Puri, and Delhi Public School in East of Kailash, Delhi Public School in Defence Colony, Delhi Police Public School in Safdarjung Enclave and Venkatesh Public School in Rohini.
The threats follow a similar incident on December 9, when 44 schools received hoax bomb threats. Police declared those emails to be false alarms.
The bomb threat email received by the schools said, "This email is to inform you that there are several explosives on your school premises. We are certain that you do not frequently check your students' bags when they enter the school premises. A secret dark web group is involved in this activity, along with many "red rooms." The bombs are powerful enough to destroy the buildings and harm people."
"It is confidential that the bombs will be detonated on either the 13th or 14th of December. However, we assure you that the bombs are already planted. Reply to this email with our demands, or the bombs will be detonated, " the email read.
In response, teams from the fire department, police, bomb detection units, and dog squads arrived at the schools and began thorough searches of the premises.
School authorities have alerted parents, advising them not to send their children to school until further notice.
After a meticulous search, authorities confirmed that no suspicious items were found, the ANI reported.
On Monday morning, at least 40 schools in the national capital were issued threats via email, with the sender demanding $30,000 in ransom to prevent the detonation of explosives purportedly planted inside the school buildings.
The mail read, "I planted multiple bombs inside (school) buildings. The bombs are small and hidden very well. It will not cause much damage to the building, but many people will be injured when the bombs detonate. If I do not receive $30,000, I will detonate the bombs." However, those bomb threats were found to be a hoaxes.
Further updates on the situation are awaited.
(With inputs from ANI)