Six Delhi schools receive bomb threats, second incident this week

Six Delhi schools on Friday morning received bomb threats via email, leading to a multi-agency search of the premises, ANI reported.

The schools targeted include Bhatnagar International School in Paschim Vihar, Cambridge School in Shri Niwas Puri, and Delhi Public School in East of Kailash, Delhi Public School in Defence Colony, Delhi Police Public School in Safdarjung Enclave and Venkatesh Public School in Rohini.

The threats follow a similar incident on December 9, when 44 schools received hoax bomb threats. Police declared those emails to be false alarms.