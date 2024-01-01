AAP, BJP trade barbs over Ram temple

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested the people to not attend the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22 owing to overcrowding and security reasons, AAP senior leader and Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said Ram temple belongs to everyone and people will go whenever they want to.

“Ram temple belongs to the whole country and who is the BJP to decide who to invite and who to leave out,” Bhardwaj said.Reacting to the AAP leader’s statement, Delhi BJP leaders said it is disheartening to learn that AAP is deliberately trying to “create a controversy” over the temple consecration ceremony.

“AAP like most other opposition parties, had opposed to temple’s construction till four years ago. It is surprising to see that leaders of these parties are today creating controversy over invites for the ceremony,” Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged.

Claiming that Bhardwaj’s statement revealed AAP’s political frustration, the BJP leader said, “ We wish to remind Bhardwaj that it is not BJP but Ram Janam Bhumi Kshetra Trust which is inviting eminent people including poliical leaders.”

“Bhardwaj and his party, who have made no positive contribution to the temple construction are now trying to project themselves as Ram Bhakts,” he alleged.

Addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on Saturday, Modi said, “It is my ‘karbaddh prarthana’ (prayer with folded hands) because everyone wishes that they (people) themselves come to Ayodhya to witness the event on January 22. But you also know that everyone can’t come,” he said.

“It is very difficult for everyone to reach Ayodhya (on that day). Therefore, it is requested with folded hands to the devotees of (Lord) Ram across the country, and especially the devotees of (Lord) Ram from Uttar Pradesh, that after the programme is over with full rituals on January 22, they can come to Ayodhya after January 23 as per their convenience. Do not make up your mind to come to Ayodhya on January 22,” he added.

A grand Ram temple is currently under construction here, with the consecration ceremony to be held on January 22, which will be attended by the prime minister.Modi on Saturday inaugurated international airport at Ayodhya and renovated railway station.

Row over invitation

Citing security and other reasons, Modi had asked people to visit temple after inauguration

People can visit whenever they want, stated AAP and questioned BJP’s authority to advice public, AAP alleged

Invitations are extended by trust not BJP and it was AAP which was among those opposing temple construction till 2019, BJP alleged

