Gurugram cops hunting for husband of 23-year-old woman found dead in pool of blood

Laxmi Rawat, the victim, was a native of Agra and was married to one Gaurav Sharma.

Published: 01st January 2024

By PTI

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram Police is looking for the husband of a 23-year-old woman whose body was found in her house in the DLF Phase III area in a pool of blood with her two-year-old baby sitting near her crying, an officer said on Monday.

Police suspect that the woman was killed with a sharp-edged weapon. Her husband, who is suspected to have killed her, is absconding. The police team which responded to the call found the house locked.

When it broke open the door, it found the woman in a pool of blood and her baby sitting near her body, crying, the officer said.

Laxmi Rawat, the victim, was a native of Agra and was married to one Gaurav Sharma.

Both had shifted to the current house around six months ago, said police, which suspect the murder took place a day before.

"We are investigating the matter from all angles and trying to catch the husband of the woman who is missing. The cause behind the murder will be cleared soon," said Vikas Kaushik, ACP DLF.

Gurugram Police

