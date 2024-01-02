An offer you can’t refuse

Anupamaa Dayal By

It is the season of greetings and our phones are clogged with Christmas and New Year wishes. Emojis, memes, reels, videos, dancing trees, singing Santas, effusive words and images appearing in myriad ways to bring cheer.

What is the impact they have on us? I have yet to sit with someone who receives a WhatsApp greeting, and discern even the slightest change in their emotional state. Why doesn’t the avalanche of wishes elevate us? Beyond, of course, the comfort zone of the phone’s nonstop pinging. So we can stay distracted from the arduous task of truth-seeking.

Of course it’s more than a routine gesture from the person sending the wish. At the very minimum there is some effort from the sender to remember and connect. And to subconsciously tap into the energies of a larger than life event to expand himself or herself.

Why do we have so much resistance to receiving? Why do we find it easy to give but not to take! We can go through the layers of self-styled martyrdom, how kind we are, how unselfish, (all the “I always think of others never myself” stuff). When we finally reach rock bottom where honesty patiently waits… Receiving really is a matter of healthy self-esteem.

Asking for and receiving help, advice, company, affection or anything we need from the other. Even a compliment. I find that many times when I pay someone a sincere compliment, it gets thrown right back at my face with a self-deprecating remark or some attempt at a quasi- funny joke. Next time someone pays you a compliment, try these. Humility and gratitude.

They move us into a state of grace. From where life has infinitely more meaning. This is an interdependent world. The more love we have the more we have to give. And love is the best gift to give anyone and the best present to receive from anyone. So now, lap it all up!

Anupamaa Dayal

This fashion designer is about happy clothes and happy homes for happy women

