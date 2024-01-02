Home Cities Delhi

As air quality improves, Delhi govt revokes GRAP-3 restrictions

As per the statement issued by the CAQM a tions under Stage I and stage II of the GRAP shall however, remain invoked and be implemented and reviewed by all agencies concerned.

Published: 02nd January 2024 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2024 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

People visiting Kartavya path in central Delhi on Monday, the first day of 2024 | Praveen negi

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect on Monday. The GRAP-III was invoked across Delhi-NCR on December 22 to deal with poor air quality and rising air pollution in the city.

As per the statement issued by the CAQM a tions under Stage I and stage II of the GRAP shall however, remain invoked and be implemented and reviewed by all agencies concerned. As GRAP III restrictions were revoked, the ban on BS III petrol and BSIV diesel vehicles in Delhi and surrounding areas was also lifted. However, the ban on construction activities remains intact.

The official statement said that the sub-committee of CAQM revoked the Stage III of GRAP in view of the forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD)/Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) for meteorological conditions and air quality index of Delhi.

The statement further mentioned that the forecast does not indicate any deterioration further and there is a likelihood of the AQI improving while remaining in the very poor/poor category in the next few days. The commission has asked agencies to keep strict vigil and especially intensify measures under Stage-I and II of GRAP in order to obviate the implementation of Stage-III of GRAP.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp