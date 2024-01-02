Delhi governor approves proposal to grant higher pay scale to assistant public prosecutors

Home Cities Delhi

The revision came after protracted litigation in the Delhi High Court involving the Delhi government and correspondence involving the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the L-G Secretariat.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved a proposal to grant a higher revised pay scale to assistant public prosecutors (APP) working under the Directorate of Prosecution in Delhi government, Raj Niwas officials said on Monday.

APPs will also get all consequential benefits with effect from September 3, 2015. APPs will now get ‘Pay Band 3’ with grade pay of Rs 5,400, the officials added. The existing pay scale for the APPs is in the ‘Pay Band 2’ with grade pay of Rs 4,800.

The proposal was placed after the Home Department examined the matter in consultation with the Finance Department of the Delhi government which concurred with the proposal for implementation of revised scale for APPs, officials said.

The revision came after protracted litigation in the Delhi High Court involving the Delhi government and correspondence involving the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the L-G Secretariat. The Delhi High Court was seized by a writ petition (criminal) in which different issues affecting prosecution in Delhi, pay structure of prosecutors of Directorate of Prosecution (DoP). infrastructure of DoP, professional fee of standing counsels and counsels being engaged by the state were taken up, the official said.

The high court on September 3, 2015, directed the Delhi government for necessary compliances and submission of report regarding implementation of the Union Cabinet’s decision on revision of pay structure of prosecuting officers of Directorate of Prosecution.

