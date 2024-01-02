Delhi Police registers FIR over woman's death after saree got stuck in metro train

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has filed an FIR in connection with the death of a 35-year-old woman after being dragged by a train at the Inderlok Metro station last month, police said on Monday.

The case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Netaji Subhash Place Metro Police station on December 20.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Ram Naik has confirmed the development and said the case was registered against unidentified person and investigation is already going on.

According to sources, the police have collected the CCTV footage and tried to ascertain under what circumstances the incident took place on December 14.

Prima facie it appeared that passenger Reena's clothes got entangled in a train leading to injuries and her subsequent death in the hospital.

She was accompanied by her 10-year-old son at the time of accident.

The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) is holding an inquiry into the incident.

On December 20, the DMRC announced a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the next of kin of Reena, who is survived by his son and daughter.

Reena's husband had died eight years ago, and she used to feed her children by working as a house help in the morning, sold vegetables in the afternoon, and made newspaper packets at night.

According to the victim's son, who studies in class 6, he was with her at the time of the incident.

"My mother was holding my hand and entered the train but I could not. As she was coming out, her saree got stuck in the door and she was dragged along the platform. She was screaming for help," he told PTI.

The Delhi government had also written to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited seeking a detailed report on the woman's death with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot asking the rail corporation to take steps to rehabilitate the children.

Union Minister for Housing And Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri had also directed that caretaking and education of the children be ensured by the Delhi Metro management.

