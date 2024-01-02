‘Delhi schools in a hurry, holding draw of lots in early January’

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: City private schools are apparently in a hurry to fill up their nursery seats for the academic session 2024-25 even when the first list of selected students is yet to be declared, scheduled on January 12 as per the Delhi government notification.

However, some schools have already started sending messages to parents inviting them for the ‘draw of lots’ to share the list of students, thereby planning to finish the admission process within the first week of January.

“I have got messages from four schools inviting me for the draw on January 4, 5 and 6 respectively. This kind of process will create a lot of confusion because the schools will ask us to deposit money in order to book a seat and we as parents will be a in a fix to decide if we should wait for the list as scheduled by the government or we should actually go ahead and book the seat so we don’t regret it later,” a parent shared.

Echoing a similar opinion, another parent said, “It is very surprising the government is least interested in keeping a check on these schools making up their own rules. As per the government notification, the schools are required to upload points the students received under the point system on January 5. But a couple of schools are calling us to convey the points our ward has got.

Salwan Public School officials told us that my child is getting 85 points, right at the time of the verification process on December 20. Their sole purpose is to get the seats booked. This competition among schools to fill seats is a problem for us.” There was no response from the Delhi education department on the matter.

Parents take note:

January 5: Points received by candidates to be uploaded

January 12: Display of first list of selected candidates

Subsequent lists (if any)

March 8: Closure of admission process

