DU will focus on infra & innovation this yr, to hold 100th convocation in Feb

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University Vice Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh on Monday, the first day of the New Year, said in 2024, the varsity will witness more innovation and improvement in infrastructure facilities.

Prof Singh, while addressing the new year programme, said this year, a new building of the Institution of Eminence (IOE) will be constructed besides IOE hostel, computer centre and library expansion.

The construction work, in total, will be Rs 1,633.61 crore, he said. Moreover, faculty of Technology will be extended, Delhi School of Economics will get two new academic blocks, construction of the university campus in Surjamal Vihar and the academic block in Dwarka will also take place, the V-C said. “The commencement of new construction is expected to begin by April 2024. The renovation works at various places will also be completed,” Prof Singh said.

Talking about the varsity’s centenary celebrations, Prof Singh said, “The 100th convocation of DU to be held in February 2024. The University of Delhi is unique in the world as it will be holding its 100th convocation ceremony in the 101 years of its establishment.”

The V-C said in ‘QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2024’ the DU has been ranked first in India and 220th globally with an overall score of 73.4. Last year, DU was ranked 381-400 on this list. “At NIRF we will strive to be among the top 10 universities in India and among the top 400 institutions globally in the QS World University Rankings,” he added.

New year, new targets

Institution of Eminence (IOE) new building, IOE hostel, computer centre and library expansion pan

2 new academic blocks at DCE, university campus in Surjamal Vihar, academic block in Dwarka

Strive to be among the top 10 universities in India and among the top 400 institutions globally

