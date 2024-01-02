‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ has proved that people support CM: AAP

Anup Verma By

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said the ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ door-to-door campaign across the national capital proved to be a success. The campaign, held between December 1-30, made it clear that the people are supporting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP said in a statement. The party said the public unequivocally expressed that under any circumstance, Kejriwal should not resign, and if he is falsely implicated, he should run the government from jail.

The people have said the alleged liquor scam is politically motivated, AAP said. “Under the campaign, we were successful in reaching 23,82,122 households. We took people’s opinions and had detailed discussions with them,” an AAP leader said.

Kuldeep Kumar, AAP Delhi vice president stated, “After the success of the ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ signature campaign, we will now start the ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ public dialogue across the city.” “The Modi government has imprisoned Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh in a fake liquor scam.

#MaiBhiKejriwal Campaign के Results हम सबकी अपेक्षाओं से बेहतर आए



23,82,122 घरों में Detailed चर्चा की और राय को Record किया।



अगर एक घर में 4 लोग भी हैं, तो लगभग 96 Lakh लोगों ने कहा कि उनका समर्थन @ArvindKejriwal के साथ है।



- @MLARituraj pic.twitter.com/m5EGMvbkHu — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 1, 2024

All our MLAs and councillors appealed to the CM that under no circumstances should he resign if the Modi government falsely arrests him. In response to our plea, the CM said that he would decide based on the opinion of the people. Under our national general secretary Dr Sandeep Pathak and AAP Delhi president Gopal Rai, we conducted the campaign successfully,” he added.

AAP Delhi vice President Jitendra Singh Tomar expressed, “Under the door-to-door campaign, our ministers, MLAs, councillors, party officials, and party workers directly interacted with the citizens of the national capital. We explained to people how the Modi government wants to arrest our CM in a fake scam.

We extensively told the people about the fake liquor scam in which our leaders have been wrongly accused. We asked the people if, in case the Modi government plots to arrest the CM, should he resign from his post or run the government from jail.”

‘AAP has lost support’

BJP claimed Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leaders have lost contact with the people of the city and their ‘Mein Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign failed as it was restricted to social media.Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Monday said that AAP’s claim of contacting 96 lakh citizens is only a farce.

