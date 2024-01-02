New Year comes with traffic jam in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Massive traffic jams marked the first day of the year as people thronged markets and major hubs like Connaught Place, India Gate and religious places giving a harrowing time to the daily commuters.

A senior police officer said that several types of arrangements were made at temples and markets since December 31. “There is adequate deployment of traffic police personnel on ground to maintain law and order condition,” the officer said.

He said that at Hanuman temple, Connaught Place inner circle, and metro stations, the police have deployed one platoon (around 30 personnel) of paramilitary along with 8 personnel of Delhi police to manage the crowd.

A commuter, who faced a tough time while going to his ITO office expressed his frustration over management of the traffic. “As there was a massive traffic jam, my cab could hardly move forcing me to alight and walk 2-3 KM to reach my office,” the commuter said.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, the traffic was affected on NH-9 in thecarriageway from Akshardham towards Ghazipur due to breakdown of a truck near East Vinod Nagar Metro Station, following which the police advised the commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee president Harmeet Singh Kalka said there was a continuous stream of devotees visiting holy sites which may have caused severe traffic jams outside the religious places. “Visitors have started arriving from 1 pm of December 31 and the numbers are still increasing,” he said.

Roads were seen packed with traffic near Bangla Sahib, while that heading towards Connaught Place circle was heavily choked due to the huge rush. The collaborative efforts of Gurdwara authorities and the police ensured a harmonious beginning to 2024 despite the challenges posed by the unprecedented crowds.

Kalka also said that they have hired extra staff for the occasion to facilitate ‘langar Prasad’ (community kitchen) distribution. The India Gate has always been a focal point for more than a lakh people, during celebration time which added to the woes.

Meanwhile, in a bid to make Delhi roads safer, the Road Safety Cell of Delhi Traffic Police sensitised commuters at Baraf Khana Chowk Intersection regarding traffic rules, saving fuel, unnecessary honking and various Dos & Don’ts of road safety.

Traffic woes at various locations of the city

People throng religious places, popular tourist destinations, markets and malls

Arterial roads of central Delhi were choked due to heavy rush of vehicles

Heavy flow of vehicles in outer Delhi as well

Commuters at various location faced hardship in finding an auto or taxi

Police said personnel have been deployed to manage traffic throughout the day

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Massive traffic jams marked the first day of the year as people thronged markets and major hubs like Connaught Place, India Gate and religious places giving a harrowing time to the daily commuters. A senior police officer said that several types of arrangements were made at temples and markets since December 31. “There is adequate deployment of traffic police personnel on ground to maintain law and order condition,” the officer said. He said that at Hanuman temple, Connaught Place inner circle, and metro stations, the police have deployed one platoon (around 30 personnel) of paramilitary along with 8 personnel of Delhi police to manage the crowd.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A commuter, who faced a tough time while going to his ITO office expressed his frustration over management of the traffic. “As there was a massive traffic jam, my cab could hardly move forcing me to alight and walk 2-3 KM to reach my office,” the commuter said. According to the Delhi Traffic Police, the traffic was affected on NH-9 in thecarriageway from Akshardham towards Ghazipur due to breakdown of a truck near East Vinod Nagar Metro Station, following which the police advised the commuters to plan their journey accordingly. Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee president Harmeet Singh Kalka said there was a continuous stream of devotees visiting holy sites which may have caused severe traffic jams outside the religious places. “Visitors have started arriving from 1 pm of December 31 and the numbers are still increasing,” he said. Roads were seen packed with traffic near Bangla Sahib, while that heading towards Connaught Place circle was heavily choked due to the huge rush. The collaborative efforts of Gurdwara authorities and the police ensured a harmonious beginning to 2024 despite the challenges posed by the unprecedented crowds. Kalka also said that they have hired extra staff for the occasion to facilitate ‘langar Prasad’ (community kitchen) distribution. The India Gate has always been a focal point for more than a lakh people, during celebration time which added to the woes. Meanwhile, in a bid to make Delhi roads safer, the Road Safety Cell of Delhi Traffic Police sensitised commuters at Baraf Khana Chowk Intersection regarding traffic rules, saving fuel, unnecessary honking and various Dos & Don’ts of road safety. Traffic woes at various locations of the city People throng religious places, popular tourist destinations, markets and malls Arterial roads of central Delhi were choked due to heavy rush of vehicles Heavy flow of vehicles in outer Delhi as well Commuters at various location faced hardship in finding an auto or taxi Police said personnel have been deployed to manage traffic throughout the day Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp