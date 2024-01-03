Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: 26 trains delayed; visibility likely to reduce further in coming days, says IMD

Over the following six days, it is expected to fluctuate between ‘very poor’ and ‘poor’.” Up to 26 trains were delayed due to foggy conditions.

Published: 03rd January 2024 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2024 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi air, pollution, air quality

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  On the second day of the New Year, the city experienced a chilly morning with the minimum temperature dropping to 7 degrees Celsius between 3 am and 5 am. The maximum temperature peaked at a sunny 17 degrees Celsius at 2:45 pm.

Despite a chilly start to 2024, the past month was the warmest December in the last six years. On Tuesday, with a wind speed of 6 km/hr and an average humidity of 70%, dense fog and high AQI levels continued to cause concern. The AQI is expected to oscillate between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ over the next six days.

On Tuesday, the AQI was alarmingly high at 385, significantly impacting train and airplane schedules. The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s air quality early warning system stated, “Air quality will likely remain in the ‘very poor’ category from Tuesday to Thursday.

Over the following six days, it is expected to fluctuate between ‘very poor’ and ‘poor’.” Up to 26 trains were delayed due to foggy conditions. The 10- day forecast for central Delhi indicates a drop in nighttime temperatures, potentially leading to a cold wave in some areas.

The maximum temperature is expected to rise to 20 degrees Celsius starting January 11. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had previously issued a ‘dense fog’ warning for the national capital and visibility anticipated to decrease.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
warmest December IMD Delhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp