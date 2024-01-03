Delhi: 26 trains delayed; visibility likely to reduce further in coming days, says IMD

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On the second day of the New Year, the city experienced a chilly morning with the minimum temperature dropping to 7 degrees Celsius between 3 am and 5 am. The maximum temperature peaked at a sunny 17 degrees Celsius at 2:45 pm.

Despite a chilly start to 2024, the past month was the warmest December in the last six years. On Tuesday, with a wind speed of 6 km/hr and an average humidity of 70%, dense fog and high AQI levels continued to cause concern. The AQI is expected to oscillate between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ over the next six days.

On Tuesday, the AQI was alarmingly high at 385, significantly impacting train and airplane schedules. The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s air quality early warning system stated, “Air quality will likely remain in the ‘very poor’ category from Tuesday to Thursday.

Over the following six days, it is expected to fluctuate between ‘very poor’ and ‘poor’.” Up to 26 trains were delayed due to foggy conditions. The 10- day forecast for central Delhi indicates a drop in nighttime temperatures, potentially leading to a cold wave in some areas.

The maximum temperature is expected to rise to 20 degrees Celsius starting January 11. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had previously issued a ‘dense fog’ warning for the national capital and visibility anticipated to decrease.

