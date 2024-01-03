‘Adhocism to regular posting detrimental for patients’ 

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ever since Covid-19, the medical fraternity has observed a new trend in recruitment of the senior doctors in government-run health institutions. Plethora of vacancies have been advertised on ad-hoc and contractual basis to resolve the workforce crunch that had existed in the institutions. However, the temporary measures have continued even after the pandemic subsided leaving large-scale vacancies in regular positions which are awaiting to be filled in these government institutions..

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), a leading medical association in the city, found that there are significant vacancies in regular posts in key medical branches such as orthopaedic, medicine, and surgery. These positions are typically filled through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) process. Alarmingly, such shortages have been prevalent for over four years

Office bearers of the FORDA recently met with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and voiced their concerns regarding the recruitment of regular faculty members in medical colleges and associated hospitals.

“We conveyed to the Health Minister that this issue requires immediate and proactive attention, as it has far-reaching consequences for both the healthcare system and the well-being of our patients apart from culling career opportunities for the resident doctors,” said Dr Sarvesh pandey, General Secretary, FORDA.

“UPSC serves as the primary gateway for resident doctors to secure a recruitment at prestigious medical colleges as faculty. Unfortunately, these valuable opportunities seem to be increasingly replaced by contractual and adhoc appointments, raising concerns about the fundamental fairness and transparency of such practices. It also threatens the quality and continuity of medical institutions,” he added.

Dr Sarada Prasad Sahoo, Vice-President, FORDA, highlighted that the lack of permanent doctors directly impacts the quality of care provided to patients and demanded a survey of vacant positions yet to be filled by UPSC.

“Lack of regular postings lead to increased waiting time, fragmented treatment plans, and a disconnect between patients and their medical providers since the pressure is shifted over the shoulders of resident doctors,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Ever since Covid-19, the medical fraternity has observed a new trend in recruitment of the senior doctors in government-run health institutions. Plethora of vacancies have been advertised on ad-hoc and contractual basis to resolve the workforce crunch that had existed in the institutions. However, the temporary measures have continued even after the pandemic subsided leaving large-scale vacancies in regular positions which are awaiting to be filled in these government institutions.. The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), a leading medical association in the city, found that there are significant vacancies in regular posts in key medical branches such as orthopaedic, medicine, and surgery. These positions are typically filled through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) process. Alarmingly, such shortages have been prevalent for over four years Office bearers of the FORDA recently met with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and voiced their concerns regarding the recruitment of regular faculty members in medical colleges and associated hospitals.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We conveyed to the Health Minister that this issue requires immediate and proactive attention, as it has far-reaching consequences for both the healthcare system and the well-being of our patients apart from culling career opportunities for the resident doctors,” said Dr Sarvesh pandey, General Secretary, FORDA. “UPSC serves as the primary gateway for resident doctors to secure a recruitment at prestigious medical colleges as faculty. Unfortunately, these valuable opportunities seem to be increasingly replaced by contractual and adhoc appointments, raising concerns about the fundamental fairness and transparency of such practices. It also threatens the quality and continuity of medical institutions,” he added. Dr Sarada Prasad Sahoo, Vice-President, FORDA, highlighted that the lack of permanent doctors directly impacts the quality of care provided to patients and demanded a survey of vacant positions yet to be filled by UPSC. “Lack of regular postings lead to increased waiting time, fragmented treatment plans, and a disconnect between patients and their medical providers since the pressure is shifted over the shoulders of resident doctors,” he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp