Delhi CM’s go-ahead for eco-friendly industrial hub

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday announced to set up an eco-friendly industrial hub on 147 acres of land in Rani Khera in northwest Delhi. According to officials, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given his assent to the project, the land for which is being acquired from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The state-of-the-hub will house service industries like IT, ITES (Information Technology Enabled Services) and research. Reportedly, there will be several clusters where multilevel buildings will be constructed. Upon its development, the hub to developed by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), would generate employment for thousands of people.

The officials said that all modern amenities will be made available in this industrial hub. People from Delhi and outside will be able to acquire land at concessional rates for setting up industries here. Since it will be an entirely environmentfriendly industrial centre, the land allocation will prioritise industries that do not cause any pollution.

Therefore, this place will promote industries largely associated with the service sector, the sources said. The industrial hub in Rani Khera will cater to the needs of service industries like IT, ITES, and research. The aim of developing the industrial hub is to promote business and transform Delhi into a manufacturing centre, they added.

Industries to be set up in the hub will have to strictly adhere to pollution standards. Its development will be done in two phases. A smart integrated IT park will be developed here, comprising several building blocks that will be entirely pollution- free. Emphasising on completing the project within the set time frame, Chief Minister Kejriwal has directed the departments concerned to take necessary measures.

