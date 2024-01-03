ED summons Kejriwal: Will he show up?

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday, announced that it will adhere to all due legal procedures on the summons issued to AAP national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Kejriwal for questioning on Wednesday in relation to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The summons were received while Kejriwal was out of town attending a ‘Vipassana’ meditation course. When questioned about whether Kejriwal would present himself before the ED or evade the summons again, AAP’s chief spokesperson, Priyanka Kakkar, stated, “Our legal team will be better equipped to answer this question.

We will act in accordance with the law.” Previously, Kejriwal had failed to respond to two ED summons. He was required to appear before the agency on December 21. In response, he informed the ED that his schedule for the subsequent ten days was already widely known, although the summons were issued on December 18. Kejriwal submitted a six-page response to the ED.

In it, he asserted his status as a conscientious, law-abiding citizen who does not evade legal notices. However, he argued that the summons were not legally justified and questioned the timing, noting that they were issued just before his publicly known departure for the Vipassana meditation course.

Earlier, Kejriwal did not comply with the ED summons scheduled for November 2. Then, he queried the agency about the capacity in which he was being summoned and claimed that the notice was legally unsustainable. Upon his return on December 30, Kejriwal expressed that he was rejuvenated, attributing his renewed energy to the tranquility of the ‘Vipassana’.

