Ex-IndiGo staffer arrested for duping aviation job aspirants

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A former IndiGo staffer was arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing a job in the airline company, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Ishu Verma a.k.a Rahul Saxena (29), a resident of Shahdara, had previously worked with IndiGo as a Body Mass Index (BMI) Officer and to make the recruitment look real, the alleged even gave fake appointment letters to the victims.

According to the police, a complaint was received on December 31 from a woman named Shammi Mehra, a resident of Jagatpuri, who told the cops that in June last year, her daughter had created a profile on the Indeed job application to look for work.

“She was contacted on her mobile number and offered the position of a receptionist. A person identifying himself as Ayan Malik claimed that Indi- Go airlines required a receptionist,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said. The complainant woman’s daughter underwent online interviews, which she successfully passed.

Following this, Ayan Malik then provided another mobile number belonging to Rahul Saxena, who would conduct an interview for BMI. “Tisha (victim) participated in an interview conducted by Rahul Saxena, who informed her that the starting salary would be Rs 28,000 per month.

On June 7, 2023, Rahul Saxena visited Tisha’s house and handed over a joining letter dated June 28, 2023,” the DCP said. Simultaneously, another man named Sanjay Bangar contacted the complainant for her son Nitin Mehra’s job at IndiGo.

“Bangar provided a joining letter dated July 2, 2023, and the complainant paid approximately Rs 50 Lakhs in various instalments,” said the DCP. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the joining letters provided by the accused were fake. Verma, alias Rahul Saxena, was arrested from his residence. “We have nabbed one of the accused people and further investigation into the entire syndicate is currently underway,” the DCP added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: A former IndiGo staffer was arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing a job in the airline company, an official said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Ishu Verma a.k.a Rahul Saxena (29), a resident of Shahdara, had previously worked with IndiGo as a Body Mass Index (BMI) Officer and to make the recruitment look real, the alleged even gave fake appointment letters to the victims. According to the police, a complaint was received on December 31 from a woman named Shammi Mehra, a resident of Jagatpuri, who told the cops that in June last year, her daughter had created a profile on the Indeed job application to look for work.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “She was contacted on her mobile number and offered the position of a receptionist. A person identifying himself as Ayan Malik claimed that Indi- Go airlines required a receptionist,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said. The complainant woman’s daughter underwent online interviews, which she successfully passed. Following this, Ayan Malik then provided another mobile number belonging to Rahul Saxena, who would conduct an interview for BMI. “Tisha (victim) participated in an interview conducted by Rahul Saxena, who informed her that the starting salary would be Rs 28,000 per month. On June 7, 2023, Rahul Saxena visited Tisha’s house and handed over a joining letter dated June 28, 2023,” the DCP said. Simultaneously, another man named Sanjay Bangar contacted the complainant for her son Nitin Mehra’s job at IndiGo. “Bangar provided a joining letter dated July 2, 2023, and the complainant paid approximately Rs 50 Lakhs in various instalments,” said the DCP. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the joining letters provided by the accused were fake. Verma, alias Rahul Saxena, was arrested from his residence. “We have nabbed one of the accused people and further investigation into the entire syndicate is currently underway,” the DCP added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp