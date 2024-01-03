Five held for cheating several factory owners residing in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Police have apprehended five individuals for allegedly posing as officers from the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) and defrauding multiple factory owners. The suspects, Vikram Saxena (38), Ved Prakash Tomar (48), Mohammad Saqlain Nakvi alias Asraf (59), Ravi Chaudhary (37), and Shah Hasan Nakvi (32), are linked to three FIRs and 10 NCRP complaints involving a scam amounting to Rs 25 lakh.

Saxena, identified as the scam’s mastermind, was previously arrested in 2020 by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police. The accused would call factory owners, impersonating DSIIDC officials, and persuade them to pay pending ground rent bills, avoiding interest or taxes. Victims made payments into fraudulent accounts via online methods.

DCP (outernorth) Ravi Kumar Singh detailed a recent case reported by Gurbinder Kumar Tandon, a resident of Bawana, who was swindled out of Rs 1,75,000. The fraudster impersonated Naveen Gupta, a DSIIDC official. Singh noted that this scheme seemed prevalent in Bawana, with many factory owners falling victim. Before this incident, two similar cases were registered, each following the same fraudulent approach.

