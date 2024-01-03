Home Cities Delhi

Flawed policies of BJP led to unemployment, dip in manufacturing sector: AAP

Various laws imposed on small businesses have led to the closure of over 10,000 MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises) last year alone. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged continuous decline in the manufacturing sector in the country, squarely due to flawed the policies of the Union government. AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar referred to World Bank statistics, stating that in its 9-year tenure, the BJP government has pushed the country’s manufacturing sector 50 years back.

The party said that the current manufacturing situation in the country resembles that of 1970. In 2014, manufacturing contributed 16% to the GDP, which reduced to 13.32% in 2022, resulting in the highest unemployment in five decades, the AAP spokesperson said, adding that PM Modi’s ‘Make in India’ scheme has failed to achieve its goal of contributing 25% to GDP and creating 10 crore jobs by 2022. 

Various laws imposed on small businesses have led to the closure of over 10,000 MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises) last year alone. “In 2014, PM Modi introduced the ‘Make in India’ scheme, spending more than `450 crores for its promotion. The scheme aimed to contribute 25% to the country’s GDP through manufacturing by 2022 and generate 10 crore jobs in this sector.

However, instead of creating 10 crore jobs in manufacturing, the country is currently facing the highest unemployment in the last five decades. In 2018, when the PM was questioned about manufacturing, he said frying ‘pakoras’ (fritters) is also a form of employment,” Kakkar jibed.

“Before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, this contribution was at 13.60%. In 2022, this contribution is at a mere 13.32%. According to the World Bank, India’s manufacturing sector is in a severe crisis.” the AAP spokesperson alleged.

