‘Government at your doorstep’: Delhi villages being readied for L-G’s night-out plans

According to officials, villages will soon be identified where the L-G would be staying overnight to understand problems the villagers face in their daily lives.

By Ashish Srivastava
NEW DELHI: To get a first-hand experience of the issues faced by the urban village population, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and top officials of the city administration will make an overnight stay at select villages of the national capital. It was announced by Saxena during an interactive session held on Tuesday with the representatives of 180 villages organized by DDA under the ambitious “Dilli Gramoday Abhiyan,” officials said.

According to officials, villages will soon be identified where the L-G would be staying overnight to understand problems the villagers face in their daily lives. District magistrates will also visit and stay in the identified villages where they will interact with residents and finalize development works. The L-G exhorted villagers to identify specific problems of their villagers and their solutions, they added.

Officials said the initiative is likely to kick-off this month, which according to Saxena, is in line with the aim of “government at doorstep”. The interaction was held at Raj Niwas where around 300 villagers shared their plight about living without basic amenities such as sewer networks, roads, parks, schools, hospitals and clean drinking water.

Saxena informed the villagers that an additional budgetary allocation of Rs 800 crore for the development of villages has been sanctioned for the DDA. “The L-G announced that all villages will be developed by the agency. This is in addition to Rs 480 crore of Village Development Fund that has already been sanctioned for carrying out various works in 180 villages,” an official said.

