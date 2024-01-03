Public parks bounding Jama Masjid repossessed, HC hails MCD action

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has appreciated the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and

Delhi Police for reclaiming possession of the north and south parks surrounding the Jama Masjid.

Counsel for the MCD apprised the court that after taking over possession of both parks, they have been opened for public use.

“This court appreciates the alacrity with which the officers of the MCD and Delhi Police have taken re-possession of the north and south parks bounding Jama Masjid,” a division bench presided over by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan noted.

The bench also comprising Justice Mini Pushkarna was informed that both the public parks have been opened for public use and display information boards have been duly installed at the entry point of both parks.

The court also noted that part of the Urdu Park has been taken over by Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) for setting up a ‘rainbasera’ (night shelters). Directing the MCD officials to write to DUSIB to vacate the said space as expeditiously as possible, preferably, within four months, the bench also asked the civic body to file a fresh status report. Earlier in November, the court said locking of public parks near Jama Masjid was “unacceptable”, asking the MCD to take swift action.

‘Opened for public use’

Both the public parks have been opened for public use and display information boards have been duly installed at entry points of both parks, the court was told.

