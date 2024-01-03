Home Cities Delhi

‘Scarcity of regular faculty affects research, healthcare’

Resident doctors are adversely affected as absence of regular faculty limits their opportunities for formal entry into teaching positions.

Published: 03rd January 2024 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2024 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Aviral Mathur

By Express News Service

The president of Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA),  Dr Aviral Mathur, discussed the issue of adhoc recruitments in government-run medical institutions, role of the UPSC is regular postings, predicament of resident doctors, and patient care with Ashish Srivastava. Excerpts:

How is paucity of UPSC seats and ad-hoc postings affecting medical institution?
Ad-hocism and contractual positions could be helpful to address the situation temporarly but it cannot replace the permanent faculty. Scarcity of regular faculty posts filled by UPSC negatively impacts medical institutes by hindering structured appointment of qualified professionals. This can lead to a shortage of experienced educators, affecting the overall quality of medical education and training.

Is the situation also impacting the research projects at the institutes?
Yes, shortage of regular faculty can significantly impact research projects in medical institutes. Established faculty members play a crucial role in driving research initiatives, and their insufficient numbers can impede the progress of ongoing projects.

How are the resident doctors affected by the crisis?
Resident doctors are adversely affected as absence of regular faculty limits their opportunities for formal entry into teaching positions. Learning during residency is affected as multiple residents are allotted the same guide and there is overcrowding of thesis candidates for the existing faculty. The lack of clear career paths and structured appointments may discourage talented individuals from pursuing teaching roles, impacting the development of future medical educators.

Are there any other consequences of these vacancies? 
The absence of a robust faculty may lead to a derth of experienced professionals, affecting the standard of patient care.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Aviral Mathur FORDA government-run medical institutions UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp