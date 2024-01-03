Van hits scooter in Burari, leaves mother-son dead; driver nabbed

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 52-year-old woman and her son were killed, while two others were critically injured in a collision between a scooter and a van in North Delhi’s Burari area, an officer said on Tuesday. According to the officer, the deceased were identified as Asha Mahajan and her 26-yearold son, Kanik Mahajan, both residents of Tomar Colony in Burari.

The injured were identified as Rinku and Gangaprasad, both around thirty years old. A senior police officer said that the accused driver, Raju, who has been detained, told the police he experienced an epileptic episode, causing him to lose consciousness and subsequently leading to the accident. “Raju operates a van on a contractual basis between the Jahangirpuri metro and Bahalgarh, Haryana.

On Monday, he deviated from his usual route near Khatu Shyam Mandir in Alipur due to traffic. Near the petrol pump on Burari Road, he collided with a scooter carrying the woman and her son, resulting in fatal injuries,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Meena.Subsequently, the van collided with two more vehicles before coming to a halt. “A medico-legal examination is being conducted.

The driver was not intoxicated,” the DCP added, noting that two other people were also injured in the accident. The deputy commissioner said that the deceased boy, Kanik, was working for an IT firm in Wazirpur area ofthe north Delhi while his mother was a housewife.

A case has been registered and investigations are underway. In November last year, three people were killed — including an eight-month-old baby and his eight-year-old brother — after the two-wheeler they were riding on was hit by a vehicle in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden.

