‘Won’t permit parking charges in Delhi colony markets’  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva painted over the parking board put up by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) at the Keventers Market and said that BJP will strongly oppose the imposition of parking charges on local markets with ration and grocery shops.

Aiming to mark their protests, Delhi BJP leaders on Tuesday went to the local Keventers Market at Surajmal Vihar in east Delhi where recently the MCD has imposed hefty parking charges. Sachdeva said imposition of parking charges by AAP-run MCD on small local markets selling grocery ration is equivalent to levying Zaziya Tax by Qutab ud Din Aaibak.

He said that the Chief Minister is harassing east Delhi residents & denying development funds to the area as they elected maximum BJP MLAs & councilors. He said that as previous policy, MCD took the consent of Traffic Police & the local councillor but here for Keventers Market consent of neither has been taken by MCD.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva painted over the parking board put up by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) at the Keventers Market and said that BJP will strongly oppose the imposition of parking charges on local markets with ration and grocery shops. Aiming to mark their protests, Delhi BJP leaders on Tuesday went to the local Keventers Market at Surajmal Vihar in east Delhi where recently the MCD has imposed hefty parking charges. Sachdeva said imposition of parking charges by AAP-run MCD on small local markets selling grocery ration is equivalent to levying Zaziya Tax by Qutab ud Din Aaibak. He said that the Chief Minister is harassing east Delhi residents & denying development funds to the area as they elected maximum BJP MLAs & councilors. He said that as previous policy, MCD took the consent of Traffic Police & the local councillor but here for Keventers Market consent of neither has been taken by MCD. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp