Home Cities Delhi

‘Won’t permit parking charges in Delhi colony markets’  

Aiming to mark their protests, Delhi BJP leaders on Tuesday went to the local Keventers Market at Surajmal Vihar in east Delhi where recently the MCD has imposed hefty parking charges.

Published: 03rd January 2024 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2024 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi_power_tarrif

Delhi unit BJP president Virendra Sachdeva. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva painted over the parking board put up by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) at the Keventers Market and said that BJP will strongly oppose the imposition of parking charges on local markets with ration and grocery shops. 

Aiming to mark their protests, Delhi BJP leaders on Tuesday went to the local Keventers Market at Surajmal Vihar in east Delhi where recently the MCD has imposed hefty parking charges. Sachdeva said imposition of parking charges by AAP-run MCD on small local markets selling grocery ration is equivalent to levying Zaziya Tax by Qutab ud Din Aaibak. 

He said that the Chief Minister is harassing east Delhi residents & denying development funds to the area as they elected maximum BJP MLAs & councilors. He said that as previous policy, MCD took the consent of Traffic Police & the local councillor but here for Keventers Market consent of neither has been taken by MCD. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
parking Municipal Corporation of Delhi Keventers Market AAP MCD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp