Cops attach property of Noida gangster Ravi Kana, also accused in a rape case

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an action against the local scrap mafia and strongman Ravi Nagar alias Ravi Kana, the Noida Police on Wednesday attached his property valued at around Rs 100 Crore. Kana, who was just a day ago booked under the stringent Uttar Pradesh Gangster’s Act, is accused in the gangrape case of a 26-year-woman, who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a group of men inside a car in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Noida.

Apart from Kana, the police had booked 16 more accused under the gangster act. A senior Noida Police officer said that of the all accused, the police have arrested four while raids are being conducted aggressively to nab the remaining gangsters.

“Today, we have seized two trucks laden with scrap, 20 empty trucks, two tractors, three motorcycles, ten computers with printers and other items found in factories. The estimated value of the sealed scrap and other items is around Rs 100 crore,” the official said.

The victim woman was allegedly raped by Nagar and his aides on the pretext of helping her get employment in June last year. However, the matter was reported to the police on December 30 after which an FIR was lodged and three accused were arrested immediately. Nagar, an accused in the case lodged at the Sector 39 police station in Noida, and his aide Mehmi are still at large.

According to police officers, Nagar’s gang is engaged in scrap dealing and TMT bars which use unlawful means to expand its business by means of theft, loot and intimidation. The gang’s business had illegally risen by 97 per cent in the last three years.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: In an action against the local scrap mafia and strongman Ravi Nagar alias Ravi Kana, the Noida Police on Wednesday attached his property valued at around Rs 100 Crore. Kana, who was just a day ago booked under the stringent Uttar Pradesh Gangster’s Act, is accused in the gangrape case of a 26-year-woman, who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a group of men inside a car in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Noida. Apart from Kana, the police had booked 16 more accused under the gangster act. A senior Noida Police officer said that of the all accused, the police have arrested four while raids are being conducted aggressively to nab the remaining gangsters. “Today, we have seized two trucks laden with scrap, 20 empty trucks, two tractors, three motorcycles, ten computers with printers and other items found in factories. The estimated value of the sealed scrap and other items is around Rs 100 crore,” the official said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The victim woman was allegedly raped by Nagar and his aides on the pretext of helping her get employment in June last year. However, the matter was reported to the police on December 30 after which an FIR was lodged and three accused were arrested immediately. Nagar, an accused in the case lodged at the Sector 39 police station in Noida, and his aide Mehmi are still at large. According to police officers, Nagar’s gang is engaged in scrap dealing and TMT bars which use unlawful means to expand its business by means of theft, loot and intimidation. The gang’s business had illegally risen by 97 per cent in the last three years. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp